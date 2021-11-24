Valuables returned to owners in Udupi

The Udupi District Police handed over recovered stolen valuables worth over ₹90 lakh to their owners at the District Reserve Police Parade Grounds in Udupi on Tuesday.

The valuables were reported stolen in cases since 2020 till date.

Valuables worth ₹3.13 crore were stolen or taken away in 151 cases registered during 2020 that included one murder, 14 robbery, one daytime robbery, seven theft, five vehicle theft, one house break-in and theft and 13 other cases. Of these, items worth ₹58.47 lakh were recovered and handed over to owners on Tuesday.

As many as 151 cases, including one robbery, one daytime theft, six night theft, 13 vehicle theft, one house break-in and theft and seven other cases were registered till date in 2021 involving valuables worth ₹2.61 crore. Of these, items worth ₹32.31 lakh were recovered and handed over to owners.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarachandra and other senior officers were present.