‘Vaidehi captures soundscape of three layers of life”

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
November 12, 2022 01:10 IST

Writer Vaidehi captures the ‘soundscape’ of three layers of life — women’s world in the kitchen, gossip in the backyard, and life in the courtyard. She captures the world of those who cannot speak and write, said polymath scholar K.P. Rao on Friday.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating ‘World of Vaidehi’, a two-day symposium on the literature of Ms. Vaidehi, organised by the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, under Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) at Manipal, Mr. Rao explained how Ms. Vaidehi captured the nuances of the world of women and men, focussing on the kind of discrimination, suffering and turmoil women undergo in the male-dominated world. While writing about her own intimate world in the language of her region, she makes her narratives convey pains and pleasures of women across the world, he said.

In a way she continues the tradition of social novels in Kannada. She narrates her stories in her own personal language. “Language is the sound of the heart not tongue,” he added.

Speaking on her short stories, writer, and critic Rajendra Chenni described Ms. Vaidehi’s literature as a subversion of the domestic sphere. Her narratives consist of multiple patriarchies, tales of unlived life, resistance to erase the identity of women, and voice against verbal violence. However, she doesn’t advocate ‘adversarial’ relationship between men and women. Finally, she seems to raise philosophical questions about the complex relationship between truth and narrative.

Support our reporting.
Referring to Ms. Vaidehi’s poems, Asha Devi, a professor, said, ‘Vaidehi refuses to take no objection certificate in the male- dominated world.” She breaks the stereotypes in the language through her metaphors. “Poetry is specifically the language of women,” she said.

Head of the centre Varadesh Hiregange and others participated in the discussion. Students presented papers on Vaidehi’s short stories and poetry.

