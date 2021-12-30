Vaccine for over one lakh adolescents

MANGALURU

30 December 2021 01:34 IST

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Wednesday directed healthcare personnel to get ready to vaccinate as many as 1,01,549 people aged between 15 and 18 from January 3.

Chairing a meeting in this regard, Dr. Rajendra said that the target group will get only Covaxin and preparations should be made to administer vaccine through educational institutions and jurisdictional health centres, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the concerned to draw a detailed plan of action for the purpose. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, Additional Deputy Commissioner Channabasappa, District Health Officer Kishore Kumar and others were present.

