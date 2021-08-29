Vaccine drive in Udupi today

MANGALURU

A mega vaccination drive will be organised in Udupi district on Monday as 50,000 doses are available, according to Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushan Udupa H.

In Udupi city limits, 500 doses will be available at Venkataramana Srinivas Sabha Bhavan in Karamballi, 300 doses in Lady of Fathima Church’s hall in Perampalli, 1,200 doses in Madhava Kripa School, Manipal, 200 doses in Indira Nagar Aided Higher Primary School, Kukkikatte, 200 doses in Park Kolambe, Bailoor, 500 doses in Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir, Kodavoor, 300 doses in Govinda Kalyana Mantapa, Kinnimulki, 450 doses in Krishnabharana Hall, 500 doses in Red Cross Hall, Nairkere, 300 doses in St. Cecily’s School, Udupi, 670 doses at BRS MCH hospital, Udupi and 400 doses in Government Higher Primary School, Moodabettu.

In addition, vaccine is available at 69 vaccination sites in government health facilities, including primary health centres and government hospitals, across the district, he said.

All those aged above 18 can take their first and second doses, he said.