Vaccine drive for college students from today

MANGALURU

27 June 2021 21:57 IST

The Department of Health and Family Welfare will commence a 15-day drive on Monday to vaccinate students aged 18 and above in Dakshina Kannada.

In addition to students of degree, engineering and paramedical colleges, diploma and ITI students will also be vaccinated along with teachers and non-teaching staff.

Vaccination will be taken up in select educational institutions which students can attend with their college identity cards and Aadhaar cards.

Advertising

Advertising

Nodal Officer for Vaccination B.V. Rajesh said that at present the government has given a target to vaccinate 1.79 lakh persons, including students, teachers and non-teaching staff. Of these, 11,500 will be vaccinated on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P S. Yadapadithaya said that the university has given instructions to colleges to co-ordinate with the Health Department to get their students, teachers and non-teaching staff vaccinated by, at least, July 15.

The university has organised vaccination camps on its Mangalagangotri campus and the University College campus on June 29.

Mangaluru Taluk Medical Officer Sujay Bhandary said that more than 1,000 students and teachers will be vaccinated on the premises of P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Government First Grade College on Car Street here on Monday. Vaccination will begin at 9 a.m.

A release from the Health Department said that the nodal officers and authorities of educational institutions should contact the department and fix dates and venues to vaccinate their students and staff members. Colleges should actively take part to make the vaccination drive a success.

Meanwhile, vaccination for others in primary, urban and community health centres in the district will also continue.