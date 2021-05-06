Vaccination suspended for two days

MANGALURU

06 May 2021 20:09 IST

The Health Department will not organise COVID-19 vaccination on Friday and Saturday in Dakshina Kannada as there is no supply of vaccines.

In a statement here, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishore Kumar said that vaccination will continue from Sunday when vaccine is expected to arrive. The district received 7,000 doses of vaccine on Tuesday of which 6,170 doses were administered on Wednesday. As many as 1,149 doses were administered on Thursday.

In Udupi district, where stress is on vaccinating 947 persons who have completed eight weeks since taking the first dose, 206 persons were inoculated on Wednesday and 346 were given the vaccine on Thursday. The district received 2,000 doses of vaccine on Tuesday.

