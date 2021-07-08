Vaccination for those going abroad

MANGALURU

08 July 2021 18:26 IST

The Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdulla Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi will administer the second dose of Covishield on Friday only to those who are going abroad.

Such persons should have completed 28 days after taking their first dose and are scheduled to go abroad within July 15.

Only 50 doses of vaccine are available, Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushana Udupa H. said in a release.

