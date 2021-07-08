MangaluruMANGALURU 08 July 2021 18:26 IST
Vaccination for those going abroad
Updated: 08 July 2021 18:26 IST
The Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdulla Mother and Child Hospital in Udupi will administer the second dose of Covishield on Friday only to those who are going abroad.
Such persons should have completed 28 days after taking their first dose and are scheduled to go abroad within July 15.
Only 50 doses of vaccine are available, Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer Nagabhushana Udupa H. said in a release.
