Vaccination drive in Mangaluru on Friday

The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) with the district administration will conduct a vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the city on Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The vaccine will be available in select hospitals, medical colleges, educational institutions and Urban Primary Healthcare Centers. The drive will be conducted in the interest of those working in malls, clothing stores, grocery shops, hotels and restaurants. All the staff members are requested to make the best use of this opportunity and abide by the COVID-19 guidelines.

The vaccine will prove to be beneficial in the coming days, Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a release on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the vaccine will be administered in 533 sites across the district on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The administration aims to administer 1.50 lakh doses on the day, he said at a meeting.