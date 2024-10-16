ADVERTISEMENT

Vaccination drive against foot-and-mouth disease in cattle

Published - October 16, 2024 09:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari and others releasing posters in Udupi on Wednesday on the sixth round of the vaccination drive against foot-and-mouth disease in cattle, which will be taken up in the district for a month from October 21. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vaccination to prevent foot-and-mouth disease in cattle will be done across Udupi from October 21 to November 20, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a meeting in Udupi on Wednesday, the DC said that this will be the sixth round of vaccination aimed at controlling the disease. Officials concerned should ensure that it is a 100% success.

Ms. Vidyakumari asked officials to give publicity to the drive at the gram panchayat levels and through other local bodies. Veterinary doctors and other staff members will visit houses during the month-long drive, she said. She said that 96.82% progress was achieved in the fifth round of the vaccination in the district. Of the target of vaccinating 2,08,558 cattle, 2,15,401 cattle were vaccinated in that round.

The DC also released a poster of the sixth round of the drive on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Pratheek Bayal was also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US