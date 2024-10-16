Vaccination drive against foot-and-mouth disease in cattle

Vaccination to prevent foot-and-mouth disease in cattle will be done across Udupi from October 21 to November 20, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari.

Addressing a meeting in Udupi on Wednesday, the DC said that this will be the sixth round of vaccination aimed at controlling the disease. Officials concerned should ensure that it is a 100% success.

Ms. Vidyakumari asked officials to give publicity to the drive at the gram panchayat levels and through other local bodies. Veterinary doctors and other staff members will visit houses during the month-long drive, she said. She said that 96.82% progress was achieved in the fifth round of the vaccination in the district. Of the target of vaccinating 2,08,558 cattle, 2,15,401 cattle were vaccinated in that round.

The DC also released a poster of the sixth round of the drive on the occasion.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Pratheek Bayal was also present.