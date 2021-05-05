Vaccination continues at a brisk pace

6,170 doses of vaccine administered in Dakshina Kannada

Vaccination continued at a brisk pace at government health facilities in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday with 6,170 doses (88.6 %) of the 7,000 doses of vaccine that arrived on Tuesday being administered.

The 7,000 doses of Covishield vaccine was sent to the District Vaccine Store in Mangaluru from Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The store also received 2,000 doses and 7,000 doses of the vaccine for Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts, respectively. And, they were taken by road to the two districts on Tuesday night itself. The three districts are yet to get Covaxin supply.

Dakshina Kannada district nodal officer for vaccines B.V. Rajesh said that of the 7,000 doses, 3,000 doses was distributed among the 10 urban primary health centres and 20 primary health centres in Mangaluru taluk. As many as 500 doses were given to the Government Wenlock Hospital. Bantwal taluk was given 1,500 doses and Puttur taluk 1,000 doses. And, 500 doses each were sent to Belthangady and Sullia taluks.

Long queues of people were seen at the Jeppu Urban Primary Health Centre, Bejai Kapikad School and AYUSH Block of Government Wenlock Hospital for receiving vaccination in the city. The police were called to control the crowd at a few health centres.

At the Jeppu Urban Primary Health Centre, Health Department personnel were seen giving tokens to those aged 45 and above for their second dose of Covishield vaccine. Those in the same age category who have registered online for their first dose of the vaccine were asked to wait. After the second dose of the vaccine was given to those as scheduled, a few among those who had registered for their first dose were also given the vaccine. Those who had come without registration were sent away. A total of 119 persons were administered the vaccine there.

Among other government health facilities, 416 persons were given the vaccine at the Government Wenlock Hospital, 108 at Kasba Bengre Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), 133 at Kadri UPHC, 120 at Shakti Nagar UPHC, 122 at Surathkal UPHC, 121 at Kulai UPHC, 114 at Bunder UPHC, 110 at Kuloor UPHC, 108 Ullal PHC, 101 at Padil UPHC, 155 Puttur Taluk Hospital, 135 at Moodbidri Community Health Centre (CHC) and Bondel PHC, 130 at Shirtady PHC, 126 at Katipalla PHC, 122 at Ganjimatha PHC, 121 at Kateel PHC, 120 at Kallamundkuru PHC, 119 Kotekar PHC, 116 each at Bajpe and Adyar PHCs, 111 at Kudupu PHC, 110 at the Sullia Taluk Hospital and 100 at Mulki CHC. A total of 3,60,587 have been given the vaccine in Dakshina Kannada so far.

With Udupi district focusing on vaccinating 947 persons aged 45 and above who have completed eight weeks since taking their first dose, only 206 persons were given the vaccine on Wednesday. ASHAs and other health workers are calling such persons to nearby health centres to receive their second dose of Covishield. People who have to take the first dose have been told to wait till the district receives sufficient doses of vaccine. A total of 2,59,303 persons have been covered so far in Udupi.