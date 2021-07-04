Vaccination at 10 colleges today

MANGALURU

04 July 2021 23:08 IST

In continuation of an ongoing special drive at educational institutions, free vaccination will be carried out in 10 colleges in Mangaluru taluk on Monday.

The new venues are: Hira College in Babugudde, Bharati College in Nantoor, Narayana Guru College in Kudroli, Shrinivasa College in Pandeshwar, Karavali College in Kottara, Yenepoya Allied Sciences College, Vijaya College in Mulki and Colaco College of Nursing. And, the camp will be held for the second time at P. Dayananda Pai Satish Pai Government First Grade College Car Street and at the Mangalore University College in the city, making it 10 institutions.

In a press release, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishore Kumar said that free first and second doses of Covaxin and second dose of Covishield vaccine for those who have completed 84 days since taking the first dose will continue to be administered at the Government Wenlock Hospital. Second dose of Covishield vaccine will be available at primary health centres (PHC) in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia taluks and at the Urban PHC and Taluk Hospital in Bantwal, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

In Udupi

Second dose of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines for frontline workers, health care workers, those from priority sectors, disabled persons and frontline workers from the Union government institutions will be administered at five places in Udupi on Monday.

In a press release, Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer H. Nagabhushana Udupa said that while 200 doses of Covishield will be administered at St. Cecily’s School, 150 doses will be administered at the Udupi Urban Primary Health Centre and 100 doses at the Indira Nagar Aided Higher Primary School. As much as 200 doses each of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines will be administered at the Madhava Kripa School in Manipal. Second dose of Covishield vaccine for those going abroad before July 15 will be administered at the Mother and Child Government (BRS) Hospital.

Frontline workers, people in the priority sector and those aged 45 and more should contact the health workers of the area to know about the availability of vaccine at the government health care facilities and get vaccinated, he said.

Nine lakh covered

With vaccination of 2,987 people on Sunday, a total of 8.69 lakh people have received vaccine in Dakshina Kannada so far. As many as 2,220 were vaccinated in Mangaluru taluk, while 767 recieved their vaccine in Belthangady taluk. In Udupi district, 574 persons received the first dose and 213 people received the second dose on Sunday. A total of 4.29 lakh have received their first dose and 1.29 lakh people have received their second dose in Udupi district so far, said a press release.