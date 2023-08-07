‘Vaccinate children, pregnant women on time to maintain health of future generation’

August 07, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde said on Monday that children aged within five and pregnant women should be vaccinated at fixed intervals to maintain the health of the future generation.

He was speaking at the launch of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in Udupi.

Mr. Hegde said that parents should not ignore getting their children vaccinated. It is their responsibility. There is a need to eradicate polio, measles, and rubella.

He said that undivided Dakshina Kannada is far ahead in medical treatment. Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have enough good and experienced doctors and nurses.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said that it is the responsibility of all to create a healthy society.

The first phase of the mission would be from August 7 to 12, the second phase would be between September 11 and 16 and the doses in the third phase would be given from October 9 to 14. As many as 3,188 children aged below two, 16 children in the age group between two and five, and 708 pregnant women would be immunised at 294 vaccination centres, she said.

In Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan launched the mission at an aganwadi centre at Krishnapura Fifth Block near Surathkal.

Speaking on the occasion he said that one can economically and educationally prosper if health is maintained properly.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty asked the health department officials to identify the eligible child and pregnant and vaccinate them without fail.

