HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vaccinate children, pregnant women on time to maintain health of future generation’

August 07, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde administering vaccine drops during the launch of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in Udupi on Monday.

Chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde administering vaccine drops during the launch of Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairman of Karnataka Backward Classes Commission K. Jayaprakash Hegde said on Monday that children aged within five and pregnant women should be vaccinated at fixed intervals to maintain the health of the future generation.

He was speaking at the launch of the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 5.0 in Udupi.

Mr. Hegde said that parents should not ignore getting their children vaccinated. It is their responsibility. There is a need to eradicate polio, measles, and rubella.

He said that undivided Dakshina Kannada is far ahead in medical treatment. Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have enough good and experienced doctors and nurses.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari said that it is the responsibility of all to create a healthy society.

The first phase of the mission would be from August 7 to 12, the second phase would be between September 11 and 16 and the doses in the third phase would be given from October 9 to 14. As many as 3,188 children aged below two, 16 children in the age group between two and five, and 708 pregnant women would be immunised at 294 vaccination centres, she said.

In Dakshina Kannada, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan launched the mission at an aganwadi centre at Krishnapura Fifth Block near Surathkal.

Speaking on the occasion he said that one can economically and educationally prosper if health is maintained properly.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty asked the health department officials to identify the eligible child and pregnant and vaccinate them without fail.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.