Vacant posts in Health Department to be filled in phases: Dinesh Gundu Rao

There is a huge vacancy of posts in the Health Department and it will be filled in phases starting from this year, said Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rao said the process of taking services of 800 pharmacists and lab technicians has been initiated. Specialist doctors are being taken on contract basis. In April, medical postgraduates will be serving at different government health care centres as part of their one year rural service, the Minister said.

The Minister said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has effectively countered criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party by presenting the Budget wherein he has made allocation of ₹1.2 lakh crore for the five guarantee scheme and other development works.

Despite drought, the State was growing at a good rate. “We are hopeful of the State becoming revenue surplus in the next three years,” he said. Mr. Siddaramaiah is effective in finance management and allocations he has made are as per norms. “We (the government) have shown our capacity to manage finances and reach out to people in distress,” he said.

As much as ₹ 13,000 crore has been earmarked in the Budget for implementation of the seventh State Pay Commission guidelines, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Rao said until a report of the Forensic Science Laboratory about the reported “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan raised by supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain, is officially released, it will be wrong to speculate action on the alleged wrong-doers.

The State government is committed to taking effective action against those acting against the nation. The BJP is unnecessarily politicising the issue, he added.

