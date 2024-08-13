ADVERTISEMENT

V. Sunil Kumar seeks release of funds for development works

Updated - August 13, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 07:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karkala MLA and former Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release about ₹75 crore grant sanctioned during the erstwhile BJP government for development works in his Assembly constituency.

In a letter to Mr. Siddaramaiah that was released to the media, Mr. Kumar said the Congress government has withheld the grants sanctioned by the Basavaraj Bommai government soon after coming to power, thereby affecting development works in Karkala.

Many works pertaining to various departments, including the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj , Public Works, Major Irrigation (Varahi), Tourism, Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare, Energy and Youth Empowerment and Sports, had got administrative approval and tender process of some of the works too was over. With the Siddaramaiah government withholding releasing funds for all works sanctioned during the previous regime, basic infrastructure works in the constituency have come to a standstill, the MLA said.

