V. Somanna to hold meeting in Mangaluru on July 17 to discuss railway issues

Published - July 12, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sangh Parivar leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat inaugurating the Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta’s office at  DC office complex, in Mangaluru on Friday.

Sangh Parivar leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat inaugurating the Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta’s office at  DC office complex, in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna will hold a meeting in Mangaluru on July 17 to discuss and address railway issues pertaining to Mangaluru region, according to Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta.

Mr. Somanna will inspect the Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction Railway Stations from 9 a.m. to 10.45 a.m. on that day. Later, he will hold a meeting with MLAs, MLCs, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members, railway officials of the region at the zilla panchayat hall at Kottara from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Matters pertaining to demands for merging Konkan Railway with the Indian Railways, upgrading Mangaluru-Bengaluru railway line, and capacity augmentation of railway line between Subrahmanya and Sakleshpura section will be among the topics which will be discussed, he said in a release.

Meanwhile, Capt. Chowta’s office was inaugurated in the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex in Mangaluru on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion the MP said that he will work towards realising the goals of Vikasita Bharata.

Karnataka / Mangalore / Bangalore / Roads and Rails / railway / indian railways

