Uttara Kannada clamps Section 144,bans entry of people from Dharwad

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate K. Harish Kumar has clamped Section 144 on the district from 6 a.m. on March 24 to midnight on March 30 for maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the order, issued under the Criminal Procedure Code on March 21, gathering of five and more people at a place is prohibited.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the order has been issued as it is observed that people still moved about and gathered in groups and participated in many activities notwithstanding the efforts to create awareness among them.

Mr. Kumar told media persons that the inter-State Goa border has been sealed. The results of all five throat swab samples sent for testing have turned negative, he added. Meanwhile, in an order issued on Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner banned entry of tourists and residents from other States to Uttara Kannada.

In an another order issued on the same day, Mr. Kumar banned the return of Uttara Kannada people residing in Dharwad district for one month or more to their native district.

He also banned the entry of people from Dharwad district to Uttara Kannada unless in an emergency situation.

The orders will not apply to transportation of essential commodities.