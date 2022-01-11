Utilise fully grants meant for welfare of SCs, STs: Minister

MANGALURU

11 January 2022 01:24 IST

Social and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday directed officials to fully utilise grants earmarked for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes categories and ensure 100% achievement.

Chairing a review meeting in Udupi, Mr. Poojari said that with the utilisation of grants, people belonging to these categories should be provided basic amenities as well as personal facilities.

Besides collecting data about Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people, officials should gather information about their land holding, house sites, residential house, power supply so as to help the Government to bring out suitable plans for their development. The information should be collected within a week, the Minister said.

Mr. Poojari noted that a scheme for providing free power supply to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes people is already under implementation. However, the beneficiaries many a time did not submit applications for such schemes because of lack of information. Gram panchayats concerned should identify such beneficiaries and provide facilities. Similar is the situation with housing schemes, he added.

Obtaining information about targets fixed for different departments and achievements made so far, Mr. Poojari asked them to achieve the target by the end of the financial year.

In another meeting, Mr. Poojari asked Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao to submit to him a detailed proposal regarding difficulties being faced while issuing Scheduled Castes certificate to people belonging to Bovi community. People from the community have been complaining that they are not getting Scheduled Castes certificate.

The proposal will be discussed at the government level, the Minister said.

Minister V. Sunil Kumar, MLAs K. Raghupathi Bhat, Halady Srinivas Shetty and Sukumar Shetty, Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, ZP CEO Y. Naveen Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu and others were present.