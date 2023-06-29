U.T. Khader suggests political governance course for graduates

June 29, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Speaker U.T. Khader on Thursday, June 29, said that he will place a proposal before Karnataka government for setting up a political training institute to train young graduates in politics and governance.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Khader said the proposed institute will hold one-year long training programme for graduates, which includes six months each of theory and practical. Apart from full time lecturers, senior politicians and bureaucrats can hold sessions for the trainees.

“The idea is to create political leaders from these youth,” he said. After one-year training, the trainees can, among others, join as assistant for an elected representative or start a Non Government Organisation.

Mr. Khader said that he is holding discussion with different people to come out with modalities of the proposed institute. Among the persons he has spoken to include Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti. He also had discussion with School of Government, a private institute, in Pune, which is presently running the course.

Good orientation

Mr. Khader said recent orientation about legislature proceedings to 70-odd new legislators on the outskirts of Bengaluru was fruitful. “I hope to see a positive impact in the legislature session (which begins on Monday, July 3). Promising new legislators will be sent for further training to New Delhi. We want to create new leaders,” he said.

The Karnataka Legislature session will start with joint address by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday, July 3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present Budget on July 7, he said.

Asked about Bharatiya Janata Party legislators’ proposed protest that would disrupt legislature proceedings, Mr. Khader refused to comment and said, “I will deal with it as situation arises.” Mr. Khader said he has worked out ways to ensure participation of all legislators in the legislature proceedings.

