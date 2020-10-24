Using a city bus in the fight against drugs

Continuing with the work of using his fleet not only to ferry passengers but also for socially relevant causes, Dhiraj Alva, owner of Sri Ganesh Travels, has now one of his buses sporting stickers creating awareness on the harmful effects of drugs.

This vehicle is among the five that operates on the State Bank-Mangaladevi Temple route in the city.

Mr. Alva said that it was sad to see youngsters in the city getting addicted to drugs.

“I am using my fleet to create awareness among people on issues of concern to society, more so, on the ill effects of using drugs that can ruin one’s life and also of one’s family,” he said.

The stickers contain messages such as “Your life is in your hands”, “Drugs will be your doom” and “Life does not rewind” that are intermixed with drawings of drugs, alcohol and smoking.

This was got done at the workshop of the travels company. “As this bus operates throughout the day, more people will get see these messages. I hope to see a positive impact on people,” said Mr. Alva, who is also president of the District City Bus Operators Association.

In January this year, Mr. Alva got stickers containing Tulu vowels and hashtags #Tuluto8thschedule and #TuluofficiallnKA_KL pasted on one of his other bus in support of the demand for inclusion of Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Two other vehicles of his also carry messages such as “Go Green” to save water and “Swachh Bharat Mission”.

“Our buses are not just meant for travelling alone but they are also being used as a medium for creating awareness,” Mr. Alva said.