User fees in some government hospitals increased only nominally: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Published - November 21, 2024 07:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The government has only nominally revised user fees for services in some government hospitals and it is not a big burden on people, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Speaking to presspersons, he said that the fees increased directly goes to the development of hospitals and not to the government. Criticising the BJP for creating a wrong impression on the increase in fees, the Minister said the fee of a service has been increased from ₹10 to ₹15 and of another service from ₹20 to ₹25.

The State BJP has failed to raise its voice against the Central government for cutting large amount of grants to the State government, but it is making a hue and cry over increase of fees in government hospitals.

The hospitals’ Arogya Raksha Samitis will decide on how the user fees should be spent, Mr. Rao said.

