‘Use voting right prudently to elect a responsible government’

The Election Commission of India has made enrollment easy by facilitating online registration and correction

With the Election Commission celebrating the National Voters Day across the country, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Tuesday said that voting is a Constitutionally guaranteed right to every citizen that has to be used prudently even as his Udupi counterpart M. Kurma Rao said that every eligible citizen should cast his vote to strengthen democracy.

The two Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts, who are also electoral officers, were speaking at Voters Day celebrations organised jointly by the respective District Legal Services Authorities in Mangaluru and Udupi.

While everyone speaks about the menace of corruption, many forget they can help eradicate it, if one exercises one’s franchise wisely without falling prey to inducements, Dr. Rajendra noted.

Stating that Dakshina Kannada has over 30,000 youngsters eligible for enrollment in the electoral rolls, Dr. Rajendra regretted that not many have evinced interest, though they are very keen in getting a driving licence. The Election Commission of India has made enrollment easy by facilitating online registration and correction. Voters Literary Clubs should actively function in every college, he suggested.

Authority member-secretary Prithviraj Vernekar, Zilla Panchayat CEO and District SVEEP Committee Chairman Kumara and others were present.

In Udupi, Mr. Rao said that new voters should exercise their right without falling for any inducement thereby helping find ways to solve problems being faced by the young generation. This should also be followed by all voters so as to strengthen democracy. The new voters should encourage their peers to get enrolled in the electoral rolls thereby becoming stakeholders of democracy.

Authority member-secretary S. Sharmila spoke. ZP CEO and District SVEEP Committee Chairman Y. Naveen Bhat said that every voter should exercise his franchise as even a single vote has its value.

Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana said that holiday declared on the day of polling should be used to elect the right representative and not for any other purpose.

On the occasion, new voters were presented with electoral photo identity cards at Mangaluru and Udupi. The authorities also administered the oath of franchise on the occasion to young voters.