Use Suvidha App to get permission for political campaigns, DC tells political parties

March 25, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

Permission from the Election Commission of India for political campaign in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency should be obtained through the Suvidha App of the ECI, said constituency Returning Officer and Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari on Monday, March 25.

An official release here said the Chief Electoral Officer would permit transportation of publicity material, video vans of the party, a campaign by star campaigners, and vehicle permission for office-bearers of the recognised political party.

The returning officer of the LS constituency would give permission for use of helicopters, helipads, use of vehicles between districts, air balloons, video vans etc.

The RO or the Assistant Returning Officer has the power to grant permissions for the door-to-door campaign, use of loudspeakers, corner meetings, processions, display of banners or flags, one vehicle for one Assembly constituency for the candidate, agent etc., transportation of publicity material and such other aspects.

Permissions for Jathre (fair), festivals, marriages, and other religious events would have to be obtained from the respective Assistant ROs of Assembly constituencies and not through the Suvidha App, the DC said. Applications have to be submitted at the Single Window facility at their respective offices.

