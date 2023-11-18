HamberMenu
Urologist Laxman Prabhu passes away

Dr. Prabhu suffered cardiac arrest last week while on duty and was in the intensive care unit. He is survived by his wife and two children

November 18, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. G.G. Lakshman Prabhu, passed away in Mangaluru on November 18, 2023.

Dr. G.G. Lakshman Prabhu, passed away in Mangaluru on November 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Well-known urologist, G.G. Laxman Prabhu, 60, passed away in Mangaluru on Friday. Dr. Prabhu served in Kasturba Medical College Hospital Mangaluru for over 30 years and was head of the Department of Urology.

Dr. Prabhu suffered cardiac arrest last week while on duty and was in the intensive care unit. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Having done his MBBS and MS in KMC Mangaluru, Dr. Prabhu did his MCH in urology in 1992 and DNB in urinary surgery in 1993. Dr. Prabhu headed the urology department of KMC since its start in 2012. He continued in the post even after superannuation early this year.

Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader and Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath have condoled the death of Dr. Prabhu.

