ADVERTISEMENT

Urdu school teacher dies in accident

Published - August 17, 2024 06:31 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

,

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-year-old teacher of a Urdu school died after the scooter she was riding was hit by a car on Fishing Port (Dakke) Road on Friday, August 16.

The Mangaluru Traffic West police gave name of the deceased teacher as Souhida.

The police said Souhida was riding her scooter from Fishing Harbour to Badriya Junction. Near VRL office building on the Fishing Harbour road, her scooter was hit by a car driven by Dibyanand. Souhida fell off the vehicle. Unconscious Souhida was taken to Father Muller Hospital where she succumbed to injury, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Traffic West Police said a case is registered against Dibyanand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US