Urdu school teacher dies in accident

Published - August 17, 2024 06:31 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

,

A 45-year-old teacher of a Urdu school died after the scooter she was riding was hit by a car on Fishing Port (Dakke) Road on Friday, August 16.

The Mangaluru Traffic West police gave name of the deceased teacher as Souhida.

The police said Souhida was riding her scooter from Fishing Harbour to Badriya Junction. Near VRL office building on the Fishing Harbour road, her scooter was hit by a car driven by Dibyanand. Souhida fell off the vehicle. Unconscious Souhida was taken to Father Muller Hospital where she succumbed to injury, the police said.

The Traffic West Police said a case is registered against Dibyanand.

