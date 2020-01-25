Urban Primary Health Centres to offer free yoga classes

Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), managed by the government in the city, are all set to offer free yoga classes once a week.

It will be launched in the health and wellness centres (HWCs) under UPHCs as part of the Union government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The HWCs are envisaged to deliver an expanded range of services for non -communicable diseases, palliative and rehabilitative care, oral, eye and ENT care, mental health and first level care for emergencies and trauma.

The yoga sessions will be held at the UPHCs in Jeppu, Bunder, Bejai, Kulai, Padil, Yekkur, Shakti Nagar, Kasaba Bengre and Kuloor in the city. It will also be held at the UPHC in Bantwal and Puttur.

The session will be held for an hour every Friday and it will be conducted by qualified yoga trainers. Each trainer will get an honorarium of ₹250. The session will be held either in the morning or in the evening as required by the participants. While some UPHCS like Jeppu will conduct the session in their hall, the other UPHCs will hold in nearby schools or other buildings.

Following release of funds from the Centre, the District Health and Family Welfare Department invited applications for trainers early this month. For the posts in 12 UPHCs, the department received 18 applications from those who hold a Masters and a Doctorate in Yogic Sciences.

The interview for the 12 posts were over on Thursday and orders are being issued. “We will shortly start the yoga sessions at the UPHCs,” Mangaluru Taluk Health Officer Sujay Kumar said on Saturday.