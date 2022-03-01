Urban health centre inaugurated in Bunder

The Department of Community Medicine of Yenepoya Medical College under Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) in collaboration with Mangaluru City Corporation has started an Urban Health Centre in the corporation building, Azizuddin Road, Bunder.

Mayor Premananda Shetty inaugurated the centre in the presence of area councillor Zeenath Samshudheen, Deputy Mayor Sumangala, DHO Kishor Kumar, Yenepoya Medical Speciality Hospital medical director Muhammed Thahir, Medical College principal M.S. Moosabba and others on Saturday.

The Urban Health Centre will function from Monday to Saturday between 9.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. providing preventive, promotive and curative services. Services for various ailments such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension, upper respiratory tract infection, fever, malaria, dengue, dressings and minor procedures will be provided at the centre free, said a release. Free medication and lab services will also be provided.