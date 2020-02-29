Urban Development Dept. clears proposal to construct transport hub: Minister

The Urban Development Department has cleared a proposal by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) to develop the integrated transport hub [bus terminal project] at Pumpwell here and the same is awaiting the Cabinet’s nod, said Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj here on Saturday.

During a review of works of MSCL and the Mangaluru City Corporation, Mr. Basavaraj said the proposal to construct the transport hub on seven acres in Pumpwell was cleared by him a few days ago. The hub will be constructed on a public-private partnership (PPP) mode at estimated cost of ₹500 crore. MSCL Managing Director Mohammed Nazir said tenders will be floated after the Cabinet approval.

MSCL dropped its move of developing an integrated transport hub at Padil and instead proposed to build it opposite Karnataka Bank headquarters, as was proposed initially.

Councillor Premanand Shetty said that the construction of a multi-level car parking near Central Market was among the projects of MSCL, under the PPP model, that are getting delayed.

Mr. Nazeer said the parking for 400 vehicles was proposed on 1.55 acres of government land. As there was no response to tenders that were floated twice, it is now being done for the third time and two agencies have come forward, he said.

When Mr. Nazeer pointed that MSCL will deposit ₹25 crore to Railways for the latter to take up the construction of a road underbridge at Mahakalipadpu, the Minister asked the former to consider taking up the work on a 50:50 cost sharing basis.

“Several RUB works (in my constituency) in Bengaluru were taken up on a 50:50 basis. It saves money. Make use of our [Minister of State for Railways] Minister Suresh Angadi to get necessary the clearances,” he said.

While asking Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh to ensure the speedy completion of works taken up under the Smart City scheme, the Minister told Mr. Nazeer the works, namely waterfront development and other ‘smart’ initiatives, should be completed at the earliest.

“The government wants to see significant change in the city in the next three years of our rule,” he said.