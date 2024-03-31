GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Urban apathy to voting is dangerous for democracy, says Dakshina Kannada DC

March 31, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan (second from right) with residents of an apartment during a voter awareness campaign organised by Dakshina Kannada SVEEP Committee at ​an apartment in Urwa Store, in Mangaluru on Sunday, March ​31.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan (second from right) with residents of an apartment during a voter awareness campaign organised by Dakshina Kannada SVEEP Committee at ​an apartment in Urwa Store, in Mangaluru on Sunday, March ​31. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Residents of an apartment taking oath during a vot​er awareness campaign organised by Dakshina Kannada SVEEP Committee, in Mangaluru on Sunday, March ​31.

Residents of an apartment taking oath during a vot​er awareness campaign organised by Dakshina Kannada SVEEP Committee, in Mangaluru on Sunday, March ​31. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

While expressing the need for Mangaluru city residents to take the lead on April 26 in defeating urban apathy to voting, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Sunday, March 31 said that the urban middle class should not miss the opportunity of exercising franchise that comes once in five years.

Inaugurating a voting awareness campaign at an apartment in Urwa Store, which is being done as part of the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation programme, Mr. Muhilan said just like Bengaluru, voting out in Mangaluru was less compared to rural regions of the State. Though these two cities contribute majorly to the growth of the State, residents here do not actively participate in the process of electing the government that makes effective use of the generated income. “Urban apathy to voting is very dangerous for democracy. Middle class should come out and vote and contribute towards progress of the nation,” Mr. Muhilan said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh said while an average of 70% voting has been reported in the city region spread across Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North, and Mangaluru Assembly constituencies, the remaining five assembly constituencies have recorded an average of more than 80% voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The shortfall of 30% in the city areas is huge and hence, they are carrying out the campaign to make more people in the city turn up for voting on April 26, he said.

Mr. Muhilan administered the pledge of ethical voting. He and other officials presented pamphlets inviting apartment residents, maids and other apartment personnel for voting on April 26.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner C.L. Anand was present.

