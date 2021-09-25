Upgrading of 150 govt. ITIs in State will be over by November, says Ashwath Narayan

It is being done at a cost of ₹5,000 crore

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday that the technology and infrastructure upgrade at 150 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) in the State, being done at a cost of ₹5,000 crore, will be completed by November. The newly created facilities will be dedicated in the same month.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) at Uppur, under Brahmavar Taluk, in Udupi district, the Minister said that the government has invested ₹1,000 crore for upgrading those ITIs. The balance ₹4,000 crore has been raised by a consortium of companies.

The Minister, who also holds the portfolios of Information Technology, Bio-Technology, Science and Technology, Skill Development, Livelihood and Entrepreneurship, said that those ITIs are being provided with advanced technologies, laboratory facilities, and workshops. Each ITI is being invested with ₹30 crore. The facilities are being created within a year.

The State had 1,200 ITIs of which 270 are government ITIs. Students at private ITIs will also be allowed to make use of the facilities at the 150 government ITIs.

The Minister said that all ITIs in the State had 1 lakh seats. Of them, the government seats in all ITIs have been filled up this year.

Dr. Narayan said that the government will open two more GTTCs in the State. They will be made operational next year.

The Minister said that the emerging technologies are being taught for students in GTTCs which are also being into manufacturing.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a Government Polytechnic at Belapu in Kaup Taluk of Udupi district.

Speaking at Belapu, the Minister said that the government has introduced automation and robotics and cloud computing and bid data in the Belapu polytechnic. The two courses are relevant and highly employment-oriented.

The government has revised and revamped the syllabi of polytechnic courses this year as per the New Education Policy 2020.

The syllabi has been revised in consultation with industry experts to make the courses more relevant and job oriented. The polytechnics will provide hands on experience to students.

Of 120 seats allocated to the Belapu polytechnic, 44 students have joined now.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje was present on the occasion.