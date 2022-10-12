Upgraded Central Revenues Control Laboratory inaugurated in Mangaluru

Vivek Johri, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), at the inauguration of the upgraded Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) at Mangalore Customs on October 10. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) at Mangalore Customs has been upgraded and equipped with the state of the art testing equipment/facilities and shifted to an independent building at the Business Development Park, New Mangalore Port Authority, Panambur.

Vivek Johri, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), inaugurated it on October 10. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Johri said that the Customs Department is analysing as to how it can reduce the clearance time. With modernisation, use of container scanners etc., most of the cargo is being cleared without human contact. Commodity identification based on testing is an integral part of Customs functions which needs the support service of laboratory facilities, and a well-equipped laboratory is the need of the hour.

Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner, Bengaluru Customs Zone, said that the improved testing facilities will enhance and strengthen the department.

Sandeep Prakash, Director of CRCL, emphasised the need to be facilitators and utilise the laboratory facilities to the fullest for ease of doing business. The laboratory in Mangaluru is the 12th laboratory of CBIC and it has all the sophisticated testing equipment for testing coal, vegetable oil etc. Cashewnut testing facility would be introduced soon, he said.

Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman, NMPA, said that Customs has taken many initiatives to facilitate the ease of doing business