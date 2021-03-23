UPCL gives scholarship to 700 students

MANGALURU

The Adani Group-owned UPCL, along with Adani Foundation, distributed scholarship worth ₹ 20 lakh to 700 students residing in the vicinity of UPCL in Padubidri of Udupi district, on Sunday. In a press release, UPCL said that the scholarship was given as part of corporate social responsibility of the company. The scholarship was given to students who had secured 85% and above in SSLC, ITI, PU, Diploma, Graduation, Post-Graduation, Engineering and Medical courses in the 2019-20 academic year. The students were identified by the respective gram panchayats. The scholarship was given at a programme held in Padubidri.

Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon, President and Executive Director of Adani UPCL Kishore Alva and Deputy Director of Public Instruction M.H. Nagur participated in the function.

The Adani Foundation, under its Udaan programme, invited more than 15,000 students to the UPCL plant and facilitated activities that help in upgrading their skills. The programme also inspired students to have a vision in their life, the release said.

