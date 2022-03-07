UPCL distributes ₹20 lakh scholarships to 905 students

Some of the students who were given scholarships by UPCL in association with Adani Foundation in Padubidri on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and Adani Foundation distributed ₹20 lakh scholarships to 905 meritorious students residing in the jurisdiction of 12 gram panchayats around the UPCL plant, Nandikur, in Udupi district, on Sunday.

The scholarships were distributed at a function organised in Padubidri.

Speaking on the occasion, president and executive director of UPCL Kishore Alva said that the respective gram panchyats identified the students. Students who have secured 85% and above marks in their academics during 2020-21 in SSLC, ITI, PU, diploma, graduation, post-graduation, engineering and medical courses were given away scholarships from the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund of the UPCL. It will motivate them to pursue higher education.

He said that Adani Foundation has been organising the Udaan programme under its focus area of education. Under Udaan, more than 15,000 students have so far been invited to the UPCL plant, facilitating them to gain knowledge in their academics. And, the programme aims at inspiring students to have a vision in their life.

Kaup MLA Lalalji R. Mendon said that the foundation should come forward and help the Udupi district administration in upgrading the mortuary at the Kaup Government Hospital. Earlier, during COVID-19, the foundation donated medical facilities to government hospitals in Udupi district, he said.

The MLA advised students to take the benefit of the scholarships and aim for higher education and work for the development of society. Udupi has created a benchmark in the field of education, wherein students from across the State and country are coming to pursue higher education, he said.

Deputy General Manager, UPCL, Ravi R. Jere, Yellur Gram Panchayat president Jayanth Kumar and Inna Grama Panchayat president Kusha Moolya and others spoke, a release from the UPCL said.