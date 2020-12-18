Upalokayukta seeks detailed report on illegal sand extraction

Mangaluru

18 December 2020 21:38 IST

Upalokayukta B.S. Patil on Friday directed officials from the Department of Mines and Geology to submit a detailed report about illegal sand extraction in Dakshina Kannada.

Chairing a review meeting, Justice Patil asked the officials to provide details about the complaints received and the related action that was taken.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said apart from illegal sand extraction, the district also has cases of illegal transportation of red bauxite.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of steps to stop the two illegal activities, the district administration has formed task force at the gram panchayat level, Dr. Rajendra said.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said the MCC was working on a proposal of generating electricity by processing waste dumped at the dumping yard in Panchchanady. To avoid the problem caused due to garbage slip in Pachchanady, Dr. Rajendra said study was being done on processing waste at four different places in the city.

Justice Patil asked the district administration to ensure people are not affected from the landfill site.

Seeing some of the long public grievances at the Mangaluru City Corporation, Rural Development, Revenue, Health and Family Welfare and Forest departments, Justice Patil sought detailed report on those cases.

“If there is inconvenience caused to people in these cases, the Lokayukta will taken sou-motu cognisance and initiate necessary action,” he said.

While asking officials to cultivate the habit of disposing files in a given time, Justice Patil said disciplinary action should be taken against officials who do not respond to people’s problem and those who function contrary to rules.