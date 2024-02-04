ADVERTISEMENT

Upa Lokayukta makes surprise visits to government district hospital, hostel and women’s home in Udupi

February 04, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

He also checks complaints in the complaint box put at the hospital besides speaking to patients to know more about the facilities

The Hindu Bureau

Upa Lokayukta K.N. Phaneendra speaking with girls during his visits​ at the p​o​st-matric hostel for Girls run by the Backward Classes Welfare department in Udupi on February 4. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

​Upa Lokayukta K.N. Phaneendra visits the State Women’s Home on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Upa Lokayukta K.N. Phaneendra on Sunday, February 4, made surprise visits to the Government District Hospital, Women’s Home and hostel and inspected cleanliness, basic infrastructure and other facilities in Udupi.

Mr. Phaneendra visited male, female and children’s wards in the district hospital besides inspecting the pharmacy and casualty wings. He also checked complaints in the complaint box put at the hospital besides speaking to patients to know more about the facilities.

The Upa Lokayukta told the concerned he would recommend the government to upgrade the hospital into a super specialty one and open neurology, nephrology and cardiology departments if a representation was given to him.

During his visit to various government hostels in the city, the Upa Lokayukta interacted with inmate children as regards their social responsibilities, their future plans, etc. He directed officials concerned to equip the inmates with training for civil services by providing required reference books, computers, etc. These should be in addition to providing them nutritious food, good ventilation and lighting and hygiene in the hostel, he said.

Mr. Phaneendra asked officials to arrange talks with experienced people on computers for students to equip them for the future. The administrations should provide cots and bed rolls for students in every hostel, he said.

Visiting the State Women’s Home, the Upa Lokayukta inquired with the inmates about the quality of food being served, medical treatment, and other facilities. He directed officials to increase the remuneration for agarbatti makers and tamarind fruit cleaners from the present ₹12 and ₹6 per kg.

Udupi District Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Lokayukta Mangaluru Superintendent of Police C.A. Simon and others were present.

