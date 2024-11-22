ADVERTISEMENT

Upa Lokayukta B. Veerappa in Mangaluru on Dec. 2 and 3

Published - November 22, 2024 06:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Upa Lokayukta B. Veerappa will hear grievances of the public from Dakshina kannada district during his tour on December 2 and 3 in Mangaluru.

A release said the Upa Lokayukta will receive petitions and conduct hearing on December 2 at the Netravathi Auditorium, Zilla Pachayat premises, Kottara. During this period, public may submit their grievances in writing about delay, obstruction, maladministration, corruption etc., by government officials in their lawful discharge of duty, between 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. and between 2.30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

On December 3, Mr. Veerappa will conduct inquiry regarding pending cases before him from Dakshina Kannada district between 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. and between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. Complainants and opponents may appear for the inquiry, the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police said.

