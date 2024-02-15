UPA govt. kept Swaminathan Committee report in cold storage instead of establishing them for farmers, says Shobha Karandlaje

February 15, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday, February 15, chided the Congress saying the Swaminathan Committee had recommended establishing cold storage for farm produces. But the UPA government kept the report itself in cold storage from 2006 to 2014, she said.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje said the ongoing farmers’ protest demanding minimum support price for farm produce was purely politically motivated. Some organisations were supporting the protest for political gains seen as there was an international conspiracy behind the protest when the Lok Sabha elections were fast approaching, she alleged.

Ms. Karandlaje said it was the Narendra Modi government that implemented the Swaminathan Committee report in its entirety; all 207 recommendations were implemented. While the recommendation was to fix MSP at one and a half of the cost of production, the Modi government offered more than one and a half of the cost and extended MSP to 22 crops. The Prime Minister met Late Swaminathan after assuming the office and held elaborate discussions before implementing the report, she said.

Her department has held three rounds of discussions with farmers and was open for more discussions on the issues, the Minister said.

Election office

Ms. Karandlaje during the day inaugurated the BJP election office for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency with former Minister Araga Jnanendra in the city.

Responding to a question on her candidature, Ms. Karandlaje said she intends to contest the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency which she has represented twice. “My name is mentioned for five-six seats, but I will contest from here only if the party fields me,” she said. Developmental works executed by her in the last 10 years would be her poll plank, she added.

