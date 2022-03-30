Unrest among Hindus a fallout of years of agony, says Pejawar seer

A delegation of the Souharda Committee meeting Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha urging him to lead a peace committee to bring about amity in society in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 30, 2022 22:23 IST

Amity can be brought about if their concerns are addressed, the swamiji tells a delegation of Souharda Committee

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha on Wednesday told a delegation of Souharda Committee that peace and amity cannot be brought about by just one community but [it can be achieved] with the participation of all communities, with understanding for everyone’s concerns.

The delegation urged the swamiji to join hands to ensure that peace prevails in the district which has been known for communal amity for years. It said that because of intolerance and mistrust among a few people, communities are divided in the district. More so, Muslim street vendors are at the receiving end after being kept out of business activities near Hindu temples, the delegation said.

Responding to their suggestions, Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that the present unrest emanated from years of agony suffered by the Hindu community and everyone should introspect who was responsible for it. Cow theft, illegal transportation and slaughter continues even as those rearing cows are being threatened with lethal weapons before being robbed of their animals, he reminded.

The Hindu community has been aggrieved by similar other onslaughts and the seers cannot preach peace or suggest solution at the cost of the community, he told the delegation.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha asked the delegation members as to who was responsible for the present day unrest in society. Everyone concerned should introspect and take corrective action before having a fruitful dialogue. Mere dialogue among religious leaders too will not be enough to douse the grievances of common people and hence, efforts should be made to address these concerns, the swamiji said.

Fr. Charles from the Udupi Shoka Matha Church, social worker Haji Abdullah Navunda, Consumers Forum Honorary president Haji Abubaker, Street Vendors representative Mohammed Arif and others were in the delegation.