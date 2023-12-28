Unmarked road humps, encroachment of pavement by street vendors raised during Mayor’s phone-in

December 28, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

Encroachment of pavement on the road stretch between Urwa Market and Press Club Circle and unmarked road humps between Narayana Guru (Lady Hill) Circle and Hathill were among the issues raised during the phone-in programme of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Ramesh, a resident of Urwa, said the pavement stretch between Urwa market and Press Club Cricle has almost been encroached by street vendors. People are forced to walk on the road. Admitting the problem at Urva Market and other areas in the city, Mr. Kannur said the Mangaluru City Corporation will shortly conduct a drive to drive to clear street vendors.

MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand said a place behind the Indira Canteen in Hampankatta has been earmarked for street vendors. “We will provide water and other basic facilities at this place and shift street vendors,” he said.

Zail, a resident of Mannagudda, said the stretch between Narayana Guru Circle and Hat Hill is a busy one as there are two schools. There are two unmarked road humps on this narrow stretch of road. The collapse of retaining wall of two apartments is hindering traffic movement, he said.

Wincy Rego, a resident of Kavoor, said a pothole near the Anupama Gas godown and a few other places in in the vicinity are yet to be filled.

Activist G.K. Bhat said the MCC is yet to fill potholes near the busy Karavali junction. Yashodhar, a resident of Thatambail, said the MCC is yet to take up asphalting of road behind Kulal Bhavan.

While assuring of redressing the issues pointed by Mr. Zail, Mr. Kannur said MCC has already started the work of filling potholes, marking of road humps and zebra crossings, and laying different road sign boards.

Activist Nigel Albuquerque said ward committee meetings were not happening in 30 of the 60 wards of the corporation. Nodal officers appointed to look at the working of the ward committees have not taken note of this, he said.

Dhanraj, a resident of Surathkal (East) ward, said he and other residents were being supplied piped drinking water for an hour once every three days since December. Mr. Kannur assured of addressing the problem in 10 days.

Among other problems that came up included that of a Derebail 2nd Cross resident who alleged that after the GAIL gas pipeline work the water in his well has got contaminated.

A resident each from Malady Courts and Milagres Cross Road respectively pointed that streetlights in their area were not working. A student from University College in Hampankatta said KSRTC buses to suburb areas do not stop at the bus stop outside the college.

A caller asked the Mayor to expedite the Kadri Market complex work and allow it for use. Activist Nemu Kottary asked the Mayor to take steps to prevent seepage of waste water into Gujjarakere lake and make the water fit for scared bath rituals of Mangaladevi and Mariyamma temples.

