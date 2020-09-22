Unknown object washesashore in Shiroor village

An iron object cylindrical in shape on Tuesday washed ashore the beach at Padiyara Hittalu, Shiroor village, Baindoor taluk in Udupi district.

It was found on the beach at about 10 a.m., a statement from the Coastal Security Police said.

The police are now consulting experts to know what it is and to take further steps as there were no claimants for it, the statement said.