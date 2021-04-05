University removes professor from director post

MANGALURU

05 April 2021 23:11 IST

Mangalore University on Monday removed M. Jayashankar, a Professor of Microbiology, from his office as the Director of the College Development Council (CDC) of the university.

He was replaced by V. Ravindrachary, a Professor of Physics, who has, earlier, served as the Registrar (Evaluation) of the university.

Prof. Jayashankar landed in controversy after he complained to the police that a conman, Prasad Attavar, cheated him of ₹17 lakh which he had paid to Attavar for getting the post of the Vice-Chancellor of Raichur University. In addition, he had given Attavar three blank cheques as he had promised him of getting the post. The city police, who registered a case in this connection, arrested Attavar last week.

Following this, two Syndicate members, K. Ramesh and Vivekananda Paniyala, wrote to the university to take serious cognisance of the case and seek an explanation from Prof. Jayashankar before initiating appropriate disciplinary proceedings.

Mr. Paniyala sought a special meeting of the Syndicate to discuss the matter and also urged the university to form a committee headed by a retired judge of the High Court to conduct an inquiry into the controversy.

They said that paying money to get a university post is illegal and such acts would demean the institution, the Syndicate as well as the government. This conduct is unbecoming of a professor of a university, they said.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya said that a special meeting of the Syndicate will be convened on April 9 to discuss the matter. The university has issued a notice to Prof. Jayashankar. His reply would be placed before the Syndicate to take an appropriate decision.