University postpones odd semester degree exams

Mangalore University has postponed its on-going odd semester degree examinations until further orders, according to P.L. Dharma, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university.

Accordingly, the evaluation of answer scripts which began on Tuesday has also been postponed until further orders, he said in a statement.

It is following an instruction to the university from Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to the university on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner said that the administration will have to take some stern measures in view of public interest to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He said that many students from Kerala will have to come to Dakshina Kannada to write their examinations. The administration has imposed strict measures on the borders to check the unnecessary movement of people from Kerala to Karnataka. Hence, it will create problems for students too and there will also be a possibility of the infection spreading.

Meanwhile, the university has been forced to postpone its odd semester examinations of the academic year 2020-21 for the third time. It postponed the examinations first to April 12 from April 8 due to the KSRTC strike. The examinations had begun on April 1. It had to postpone it for the second time due to the lockdown imposed in late April. Later, the examinations had resumed on August 2.