University education should liberate minds of students: NAAC Director

March 15, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) S.C. Sharma on Wednesday asked students to explore the world and not just restrict themselves to what they have learnt in schools, colleges, and universities.

Delivering the 41st convocation address of Mangalore University, Mr. Sharma said: “After completion of the degree, for being a good part of the this universe, one must have a vision to observe and accept all good and noble things from everything around us.”

Stating that there is crisis in the minds of students with the concept of education, Mr. Sharma said there is ample deterioration of practices in Indian higher education system. Universities should aim at becoming world-class institutions, he added.

Education at universities, he said, has to liberate minds of students. In adaptive learning, which is generally seen in the classrooms, students absorb what is taught in class and they prepare to get good marks in examinations or to pass NET (National Level Eligibility Test) or SLET (State Level Eligibility Test).

“But what is the use of it,” he said, and expressed the need for adaptation of generative learning, which involves generating new concepts and theories.

To produce generative learning among students, he said, the pedagogy, including designing curriculum and the manner examination, should go beyond mere transfer of information. “Our teaching should set the goal beyond preparing students for examinations. We should teach in a way that our students should start thinking innovatively in their respective disciplines and produce knowledge our time needs.” At the university, teaching and research should go hand in hand, he said.

Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya also spoke.