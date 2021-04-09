University decides to suspend professor who gave cash for V-C post

MANGALURU

Mangalore University’s Syndicate also resolves to initiate internal inquiry by a retired district judge

The Syndicate of Mangalore University on Friday resolved to keep M. Jayashankar, a professor in microbiology, who had told police that he had given ₹17.5 lakh to a middleman to get appointed as the vice-chancellor of Raichur University, under suspension pending inquiry by a retired district judge.

In an unanimous resolution passed after much deliberations on the issue at its special meeting, the highest decision making body of the university also authorised the university’s competent authority (Registrar) to initiate an internal inquiry to be completed in six months and issue the order of suspension. The Syndicate said that the act by Mr. Jayashankar amounted to moral turpitude and was unbecoming of a professor of the university. It constituted misconduct and indiscipline.

The professor has lowered the dignity of the university through his illegal act to get a post of a vice-chancellor of a university, the Syndicate said, after considering Mr. Jayashankar’s reply to the university’s April 1 notice.

The Syndicate examined the case in detail and considered Mr. Jayashankar’s conduct and corrupt means before deciding to initiate the internal inquiry to uphold the image of the university, to protect its sanctity and to keep moral values of teachers, students and other staff of the university high, the resolution said.

Mr. Jayashankar in his complaint to Kankanady Town Police on March 27 said that he had given ₹16 lakh in cash, ₹1.5 lakh by cheque and also three blank cheques in return for the post of the vice-chancellor of Raichur University to Prasad Attavar on September 20, 2020. He also named Vivek, Gopalakrishna, Bharath and Manju as the other accused, the Syndicate noted referring to the copy of the FIR.

The Kankanady Police arrested Prasad Attavar, who has now obtained bail. Meanwhile, the Anti Corruption Bureau was examining taking up a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Mr. Jayashankar.

After Mr. Jayashankar was removed from the post of Director of College Development Council, a statutory body, in April first week, he was posted as the Director of International Students Centre, a non-statutory body. He had taken charge on Thursday, said Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya.