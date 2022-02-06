University cultural policy will be ready by April, says Vice-Chancellor

MANGALURU

06 February 2022 23:04 IST

Among other things, it will encourage students to take up art and culture

The cultural policy of Mangalore University will be ready by this April, according to Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya.

Mr. Yadapadithaya told The Hindu that after he announced that he will bring out the policy a year ago, the university constituted a committee comprising experts B. A. Vivek Rai, former Vice-Chancellor of Kannada University, Hampi, and also a former Vice-Chancellor of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), and M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation. But the committee could not meet due to COVID-19 restrictions. The contents of the policy could not have been finalised through online discussion. It required one-to-one interaction, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the committee will meet this month and also next month to finalise the policy. It will be ready when the university will hold its annual convocation in April. It will be on the lines of the sports policy adopted by the university.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the policy is aimed at bringing out culturally engaged students to the forefront by coaching and guidance. The university/colleges can sponsor or adopt such children who are vibrant in cultural activities and can provide them scholarships. The policy is also to encourage students to take up art and culture.

Mr. Yadapadithaya had announced a cultural policy while inaugurating a series of Talamaddale programmes at the Yakshagana Kala Kendra of the university’s P. Dayananda Pai P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra in January last.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university also has plans to install sculptures and artefacts which will depict the cultural diversity and identity of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts on its campus at Mangalagangotri as the jurisdiction of the campus is spread over the three districts. Some of them will be installed on the roadside and at other open spaces on campus. Such sculptures have also been installed in the terminal building of the international airport in the city.

He said that the university will install a statue of B.R. Ambedkar either in front of the library or in any other place on campus. In addition, a bust or a statute of Swami Vivekananda will be installed in front of Mangala Auditorium.