University College to celebrate 150th anniversary on February 6

University College, Mangaluru, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said the college, which was earlier called Government College, completed 150 years in 2018. Upon taking up restoration of Ravindra Kalabhavan and other activities to commemorate the event, the university postponed celebration of the anniversary for administrative reasons.

The function will be held at the newly built open air theatre. Dharmadhikari of Dharmastala D. Veerendra Heggade is to inaugurate the programme, which will be attended by Congress leader and college alumni M. Veerappa Moily, district Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

There will be an exhibition jointly conducted by college students and the Archaeological Survey of India featuring the region’s heritage, art and culture. There will be a stall on B.K. Deva Rao from Mittabagilu in Belthangady, who has saved more than 150 paddy varieties. Charles Lobo, Chief Post Master General, Karnataka Circle, will release a special commemorative stamp.

As part of its plan to make University College a model college, Mr. Yadapadithaya said, the university has proposed to take up digitisation of the college library. It will develop an art gallery and museum in Ravindra Kalabhavan. The midday meals scheme of the college will be made more effective by building a modular kitchen and dining hall. The university has proposed to construct eight classrooms in the Dayananda Pai Block of the college.