University College removes portraits of Savarkar, Bharat Mata put up without permission in classroom

The University College, a constituent college of Mangalore University, in the city has removed portraits of V.D. Savarkar and Bharat Mata that were found mounted on the wall above the blackboard in a classroom two days ago without any permission from the college.

Some students had mounted the two portraits above the blackboard on Monday evening. It came to light after a video clip showing them viral in social media and after some students brought the matter to the notice of the principal.

Anasuya Rai, college principal, said the college removed the portraits as they had been mounted without any permission. The students concerned were warned and they apologised later in writing for violating the discipline.

Meanwhile, in a press release on Wednesday referring to the matter, Ismail B., general secretary, Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress, said there was a need to find out who was provocating the college students to indulge in such acts. Action should be taken against such persons behind the scene and the students who indulged in such acts. “Mahatma Gandhi is our role model. The Education Department might have issued a circular making it clear whose portraits can be mounted in educational institutions. The circular should be followed,” he said, adding that the particular incident appears to be an attempt to create a controversy.