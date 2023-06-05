HamberMenu
University College organises food festival

June 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Khandige Beedu Shree Dharma Arasu Ullaya Kshetra Gadi Pradhana Aditya Mukkaldi inaugurating ‘Attil 2K23’, a food fest organised by BBA and BA Tourism Department students of University College, in Mangaluru on Monday, June 5.

Khandige Beedu Shree Dharma Arasu Ullaya Kshetra Gadi Pradhana Aditya Mukkaldi inaugurating ‘Attil 2K23’, a food fest organised by BBA and BA Tourism Department students of University College, in Mangaluru on Monday, June 5. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mangalore University Special Officer Shekar Naik on Monday, said food symbolises Tulunadu culture and that the food and culture of Dakshina Kannada are related. He was speaking at the inauguration of ‘Attil 2K23’, a food festival organised by the BBA and BA Tourism Department students at University College, here.

Khandige Beedu Shree Dharma Arasu Ullaya Kshetra Gadi Pradhana Aditya Mukkaldi inaugurated the food festival. College Principal Anasuya Rai presided over the program. BBA Department Head Yathish Kumar and BA Tourism Department Head M.M. Meenakshi and others were present.

More than 65 types of food varieties were sold by the students at the festival. Along with the popular vegetarian dishes of the coast, non-vegetarian dishes including Kori Rotti, Semedadye Chicken Curry, Marwai Sukka, special meals, chats, bakery items, fruits sweets, juices, and various desserts attracted attention of visitors. Posters depicting the specialty of the coastal culture and student singers made it a musical celebration.

